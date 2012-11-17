The 'Imminent' Apple TV Isn't Coming All That Imminently

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Photo: AP

Yesterday a Jefferies analyst said an Apple TV launched seemed to be “imminent,” based on his talks with cable industry sources.Today, All Things D’s John Paczkowski says, “Apple has indeed had talks with a few large cable operators about some new TV product. It makes sense that one of them might be doing its due diligence on capacity issues and whatnot. But the idea that a ‘potentially … imminent’ launch is in the works seems harder to take seriously.”



So there you have it. It all comes down to how one defines “imminent.” If you define it as, say, in the next month, you’re going to be let down. If you define it as, the next three months, there’s a chance its going to happen. If you define it as the next six months, there’s an even better chance.

Overall, treat all Apple TV stories with caution. Until there are multiple solid reports about an Apple TV, don’t treat it as a done deal.

