Now You Can Set Up Your Apple TV By Tapping Your IPhone Against It

For those who own a third-generation Apple TV, you know that entering your iTunes password by pressing tiny buttons on a remote control is hardly a practical way to do so, and the device’s compatibility with a Bluetooth keyboard is only a recently added feature.

Now Apple’s added an even newer feature that will let you tap your iPhone or iPod Touch against your Apple TV and automatically fill in all your Wi-Fi info, iTunes password, language preferences, and the like.

It works over Bluetooth, just like the famous Bump app for sharing contact data by tapping two phones together.

Apple Insider reports that this may be the first public deployment of a new Apple communications standard called iBeacons.

However, the feature only works if you have an iPhone 4S, 5, 5C, or 5S.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.