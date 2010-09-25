Apple Keeps Having Production Issues: Now Apple TV Faces Delays

Apple appears to be facing delays in shipping the new Apple TV.



Apple Insider has an email from the company that says, “Our records indicate that when you placed your order you paid for upgraded shipping. Due to a delay, we may have not been able to meet our delivery commitment.”

It’s not too big deal if Apple can’t deliver Apple TV on time, but this is another example of poor supply chain management.

So far this year Apple has struggled to make enough iPads, struggled to make enough iPhone 4s, and has yet to deliver a white iPhone 4.

Apple COO Tim Cook is seen as a sharp executive, so what gives with all the delays?

