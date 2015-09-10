Apple TV will have an exclusive a new all-fashion network called Made 2 Measure

Apple is expected to take the wraps off a new Apple TV at today’s event, and it looks like it’s going to include some exclusive video content you can’t get anywhere else. Like fashion documentaries and films.

According to the New York Times, entertainment and sports management company WME/IMG will debut a new fashion-only network called Made 2 Measure, or M2M, in October. The all-streaming station will include an exclusive series about the fashion industry, plus classic fashion films and documentaries.

WME/IMG owns and operates 13 “fashion weeks,” including the one in New York, which starts this Thursday.

Look for more Apple TV news today as Apple kicks off its annual fall product announcement from San Francisco at 1pm ET (1o am local time). We’ll be following along live right here.

