This is the best feature in the new Apple TV

The new Apple TV, the small box that plugs into your TV to allow you to stream content from the internet, is full of new features.

It has a totally redesigned remote control that not only has a touchpad so you can swipe, but also has motion controls so you can use it as a gamepad.

The new Apple TV also has universal search, so you can search for actors, directors, and genres of movies and TV shows across multiple apps like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO, to name a few. It also has an App Store like the iPhone and iPad that developers can build apps for. And it has robust voice controls thanks to its integration with Siri.

But the coolest new feature ensures you’ll never miss a line in that TV show or movie you’re watching.

If you’re watching something on your Apple TV and you missed or didn’t hear what an actor or actress said, you can say “what did she just say” into the microphone on the remote. Siri will then replay the last 15 seconds of whatever you’re watching, and temporarily turn on closed captions for that clip, making sure you catch the line the second time around.



I am not hard of hearing, but I sometimes use closed captions when I watch movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, and HBO. I can have a hard time understanding dialogue, and turning on closed captions is easier than pausing and rewinding whatever I’m watching. But watching with text on the bottom of the screen can also take away from whatever you’re watching, as you’re focusing on reading rather than looking and listening.

(I use closed captions especially frequently during the summer, when we have the loud air conditioner going. I could certainly turn the volume up, but we live in an apartment and don’t want to disturb our neighbours.)

This new feature from Apple could give people the best of both worlds — allowing them to watch without closed captions, but at the same time make it really easy for them to turn on text only when they need it.

