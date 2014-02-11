Apple Is Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The Beatles With These Specials

Apple is offering a selection of specials to commemorate The Beatles 50th anniversary.

Apple TV’s have added a new channel to honour the legendary British rock group.

For a limited time, viewers can watch The Beatles’ performance on The Ed Sullivan Show back in 1964 which was considered to be the pop group’s first milestone in the Beatlemania craze that swept the nation.

Also, Apple posted download links to The Beatles’ U.S. releases on iTunes which is the first time these songs have been available digitally according to MacRumors.

The download links for these songs are available here and the channel is currently live on Apple TV.

