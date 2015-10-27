You can buy the new Apple TV right now

The new Apple TV, the small black box that connects to your TV to allow you to stream video from the internet to your TV, is finally available.

It went on sale on Apple’s website on Monday.

The device, which Apple announced to much fanfare at an event in San Francisco last month, is the first significant update to the Apple TV in five years.

Unlike the previous models, the new Apple TV has an App Store, similar to the iPhone and iPad, so third-party developers and game designers can design programs for it.

The redesigned remote has a glass touchpad so you can swipe up and down and across to make selections. It also recognises movement so you can use it as a game controller. (You can also use iOS devices, like your iPad or iPhone, as gamepads.)

It also has universal search functionality, so when you search for a movie, actor, TV show, and more, you’ll see results not only from iTunes, but other streaming services, like Netflix and Hulu.

Siri, Apple’s voice activated personal assistant, also plays a big role in the new device. People not only have the ability to use Siri to search for movies, TV shows, actors, and more, by speaking into the remote, but they can also use it to perform more advanced searches. For example, you can say “show me James Bond movies with Sean Connery,” and see all the Bond movies the Scottish actor starred in.

The 32 GB version of the Apple TV costs $US149 and the 64 GB version costs $US199.

Apple Two configurations of the new Apple TV are available.

