10 Apple TV Apps We're Dying To Try

Photo: Federico Ciccarese, Ciccarese Design

We’ve had an Apple TV box for a little over a year now and use it all the time.In fact, we no longer pay for cable because we can get all the shows we want from iTunes.



But it’s still not enough. If Apple is going to launch that mythical television set this year, we want a bit more to convince us to drop cash on it.

Let’s start with apps. The Apple TV runs a modified version of iOS, just like your iPhone or iPad. There’s no reason Apple couldn’t open the TV up to developers too. Keep reading to see our Apple TV apps wish list.

Hulu Plus With every Apple TV software update, we hope and pray Hulu Plus is coming. And we're disappointed every time. With luck, Hulu and Apple will be able to work something out in time for the iTV launch. Besides, Apple already allows Netflix on the Apple TV, why not Hulu too? Spotify We love listening to our Spotify music using AirPlay, but it would be even better if there was a native Spotify app for Apple's TV. The Boxee Box already has an app for Spotify and it's great. Now let's see it come to Apple TV too. Pandora Pandora, the free Internet radio service, is almost always one of the most popular apps on every platform. It's already included with many so-called web-enabled 'smart TVs,' so it's logical that Apple television users will want it too. Classic video games, with the iPhone as the controller Apple's App Store is already packed with ports of classic games such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Street Fighter, and NBA Jam. Imagine being able to play those games on your big screen TV while using your iPhone or iPod Touch as a controller. Video podcasts There are plenty of great video podcast shows out there, so it'd only be natural to stream them to the Apple television. A smarter DVR app Even TiVo, arguably the best DVR solution right now, feels clunky and difficult to use. We're really hoping Apple includes a built-in DVR for its TV that makes the experience more elegant and easy to use. FaceTime How cool would it be to watch TV with a friend or family member, even if the two of you aren't in the same room? Apple could make this possible with a FaceTime app. The Weather Channel Why wait for your local news to give you the weather when you can stream a video forecast whenever you want? Keynote With AirPlay, you can push Keynote presentations from your iPad or iPhone to your Apple TV. But that's not enough for us. We want Keynote built in to the Apple television. Then you can use the remote to change slides, not your iOS device. Siri How great would it be just to tell your TV what you want to watch and let it figure out the rest? Siri could do that on the Apple television. What about the next iPhone? Check out 11 features Apple needs to steal from Android for the next iPhone >

