10 Apple TV Apps We Can't Wait To Use

Apple’s new Apple TV video gadget just started shipping — without the popular App Store that’s been a big hit on the company’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.



But we expect that Apple will offer an App Store for the Apple TV sometime in the next year. It just makes too much sense. (Plus, Apple’s arch rival Google is going to launch an app store for its Google TV next year, too.)

Obviously, apps for a TV set will be different than apps for small mobile phone screens. But we think there could be some pretty cool ideas.

