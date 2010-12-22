Now That Apple Is Passing 1 Million Apple TVs Sold, You Can Bet There Will Be An App Store

Apple said today that its new Apple TV video gadget will soon pass 1 million units sold.



That’s impressive, given some of the scepticism around the “digital living room” market. Did people really want to buy a new box to watch Internet video on their TV sets? Apparently so.

And now that there’s a substantial install base to sell to developers, you can bet that Apple will offer an App Store for the Apple TV sometime in the next year. It just makes too much sense. (Plus, Apple’s arch rival Google is going to launch an app store for its Google TV next year, too.)

Obviously, apps for a TV set will be different than apps for small mobile phone screens. But we think there could be some pretty cool ideas.

FaceTime video chat works fine on our iPhone, but it could be pretty cool on our living room HDTV. Apple would need to sell a camera add-on gadget for the Apple TV. Tom Skilling's weather app. This could include standard forecast features, plus video from WGN-Chicago's Tom Skilling, the greatest weatherman in the world. And it could even generate revenue for the ailing Tribune Company! NBA Jam and other arcade-style games would be super fun, and would not require complex remote controls to play. We actually think the living room TV could be a good place to do some shopping, even ordering groceries via FreshDirect. We're very excited for the AirPlay feature, which lets you beam the video you're watching on your iPad or iPhone to your Apple TV. It would be nice if this worked for photo slideshows, too. Other video apps than iTunes will be huge. We'd especially love to see Amazon offer its Video on Demand platform for the Apple TV. The competition would be good for both Amazon and Apple. MLB At Bat is a great way to watch baseball on the iPhone and iPad. It would be even better on the Apple TV. We hate PowerPoints, but a viewing app could be a good excuse to buy one for the office conference room, and write it off as a business expense. Pandora and other streaming radio apps would be nice to have. Pandora tells us that users who listen through connected TVs or Blu-ray players listen for about 3 hours over the course of a day, comparable to web and mobile. Safari. Not because we want to browse the web on our TV for extended periods. But for a quick look-up here and there, it could be helpful. BONUS: Something awesome we've never imagined before. On the iPad, we've seen cool new apps like FlipBoard, which didn't exist on the iPhone. No doubt some cool Apple TV-first apps will pop up. BONUS: Bring back flying toasters! And other cool screensavers. Don't miss... 10 HUGE Questions About The iPad 2

