Is There A Secret Reason That Apple TV Is Being Kept Off Of Amazon's Best-Selling Gadgets List?

How’s Apple TV selling? Apple hasn’t said since announcing 250,000 units sold in mid-October. And our old technique — looking at Amazon’s sales rankings for clues — isn’t working for some strange reason.



One of our methods to guess how a gadget may be doing has always been to check out its sales rank on Amazon’s list of the best-selling electronics. While that isn’t scientific data, and wouldn’t tell us much about its specific unit sales, it might at least give us an idea if it’s hugely popular or hugely unpopular.

For instance, back in August, 2009, when Apple offered two models of the old Apple TV, they were the no. 711 and 791 best-selling electronics at Amazon.com, which is pathetic. Back then, that sounded about right.

So, where is the Apple TV ranked now?

For some reason, Amazon is not listing the Apple TV in the top 100 list of electronics. But in theory, it might actually be ranked somewhere in the top 20, which would be impressive, if it’s true.

Here’s where it gets hairy.

Currently, the no. 20 best-selling electronics gadget on Amazon is Roku’s XD streaming player, which is similar to the Apple TV.

But if you drill down to the list of Amazon’s best-selling Digital Media Devices, the Roku XD is listed as no. 4. No. 1 is the Apple TV, no. 2 is the Boxee Box by D-Link, no. 3 is the Roku XDS streaming player, and no. 4 is ths Roku XD player.

In theory, if each of those three devices is selling better than the Roku XD in the same category, they should be selling better than the Roku XD overall, too. So, in theory, the Apple TV is one of the top-20-or-so best-selling electronics, along with the Boxee Box and Roku XDS, and the Roku XD should be in the 20s somewhere.

So why is Apple TV kept off of Amazon’s best-selling gadgets list? Is there a secret reason?

We’ve asked Amazon to explain the irregularities, but haven’t heard back from the company.

Perhaps Apple has asked Amazon not to include the Apple TV in its broader best-selling electronics rankings? But that wouldn’t explain why one of the Roku models and the Boxee Box is missing, too.

Perhaps it’s a glitch? Or Amazon has another reason? Is it outselling the Kindle? That might be embarrassing for Amazon.

Perhaps Amazon’s rankings are complete bogus made-up lists? We have no idea.

But, based on the fact that the Apple TV is theoretically outselling the Boxee Box and two Roku devices on Amazon — and that one of those Roku devices is theoretically in the top 20 most popular electronics gadgets on Amazon — it seems that the Apple TV, Apple’s “hobby,” may actually be selling this time.

Anyone know Amazon’s lists better, or have more information? Reach us at [email protected]

