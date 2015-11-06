The new Apple TV just got a critical update, but it's still not good enough

Apple is making it easier to find apps on the Apple TV.

This week, the Apple TV App Store added top charts and category sections to help divide up the rapidly expanding library of new apps. The sections work just like they do on the iPhone or iPad.

It’s a nice improvement over how the App Store looked last week when the Apple TV launched. At first, all you could do was scroll through apps featured by Apple. If you wanted anything else, you had to search and hope it was there.

It was a painful, unfriendly process for users and developers. If Apple didn’t take the time to feature an app, there was a good chance users had no clue it existed.

But the new top charts and category sections aren’t a perfect solution.

So far, there are only two categories: games and entertainment. While most of the Apple TV apps fall into those two broad categories, it still makes it tough to zero in on what you’re looking for like sports, social networking, or authenticated apps from TV channels like FX.

And the App Store is still missing Siri search — a key feature on the Apple TV you can use to find movies and TV shows on iTunes, Netflix, Hulu, and a few other services. Instead, you still have to enter letters one at a time using the remote control. It’s really annoying.

If you have a new Apple TV, you should see the new sections in the App Store appear automatically. If not, try restarting the device.

NOW WATCH: 6 cool things the new Apple TV can do



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.