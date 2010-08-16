Apple Televisions Could Be Its Next Multi-Billion Dollar Business

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
What’s the next new Apple product that will contribute significant revenue growth? According to Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster, it’s an all-in-one connected Apple television.Munster is pounding the table (once again) on Apple TV. If Apple started selling televisions, Munster thinks it would generate $2.6 billion in revenue in 2012, $5.2 billion in 2013, and $7.6 billion in 2014.
Munster says he thinks Apple puts out a refreshed Apple TV in the coming months, which is expected to be a small, limited storage device centered on accessing content from the Internet. This is the Apple TV, or iTV, refresh that has been widely reported.
The updated Apple TV is a “stepping stone” to a larger all-in one television, which could retail at $2,000 and sell over a million units in its first year on the market.
Back in March we outlined why this makes sense. Here’s the bullets:
- Apple is great at building software. A nice operating system with a browser combined with iTunes on a television would be something Apple could do better than, say, LG.
- Google’s already making moves into the TV market. Apple doesn’t want to give up ground.
- It could integrate gaming, which is becoming a big part of Apple’s business through the iPhone and the iPad.
- An Apple TV could work with iPhones, iPods, and iPads offering customers a portable television solution.
- Apple is a huge company. Finding new lines of business that can contribute seriously to revenue is hard. Selling televisions would work.
