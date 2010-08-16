Apple Televisions Could Be Its Next Multi-Billion Dollar Business

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

What’s the next new Apple product that will contribute significant revenue growth? According to Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster, it’s an all-in-one connected Apple television.Munster is pounding the table (once again) on Apple TV. If Apple started selling televisions, Munster thinks it would generate $2.6 billion in revenue in 2012, $5.2 billion in 2013, and $7.6 billion in 2014.



Munster says he thinks Apple puts out a refreshed Apple TV in the coming months, which is expected to be a small, limited storage device centered on accessing content from the Internet. This is the Apple TV, or iTV, refresh that has been widely reported.

The updated Apple TV is a “stepping stone” to a larger all-in one television, which could retail at $2,000 and sell over a million units in its first year on the market.

Back in March we outlined why this makes sense. Here’s the bullets:

Apple is great at building software. A nice operating system with a browser combined with iTunes on a television would be something Apple could do better than, say, LG.

Google’s already making moves into the TV market. Apple doesn’t want to give up ground.

It could integrate gaming, which is becoming a big part of Apple’s business through the iPhone and the iPad.

An Apple TV could work with iPhones, iPods, and iPads offering customers a portable television solution.

Apple is a huge company. Finding new lines of business that can contribute seriously to revenue is hard. Selling televisions would work.

