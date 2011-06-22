rumour: Apple Could Release A Full On Television Later This Year

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Apple is preparing to enter the television business, selling big screen TVs later this year, according to an anonymous former executive speaking with Jason Mick at DailyTech.The source tells Mick, “You’ll go into an Apple retail store and be able to walk out with a TV. It’s perfect.”



rumours of Apple entering the television business have been rampant for years now. Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster has been particularly vocal about Apple’s need to enter the space. He thinks it would generate $2.6 billion in revenue in its first year on the market for Apple.

However, it’s a low margin business typically, and Steve Jobs has repeatedly expressed doubt about attacking the market. Not that either of those things mean much. Jobs always says he’s not interested in something until he is.

While the former Apple exec says it could launch later this year, he hedged by saying it might be a whole year before we see it.

