JEFFERIES: Apple Will Begin Production Of A Television In February

Photo: Fickr/Silver Marquis

Apple much closer than people think to building a television says analyst Peter Misek of Jefferies:We believe retooling of the line has begun or is about to begin at the facility with February as a preliminary time frame for commercial production. This would put an iTV launch as early as the middle of 2012, which aligns with our other iTV checks.



Based on our discussions, interestingly other TV manufacturers have begun a scrambling search to identify what iTV will be and do. They hope to avoid the fate of other industries and manufacturers who were caught flat footed by Apple. Having said that, it appears that mainstream TV manufacturers are likely to be at least 6 to 12 months behind in a best-case scenario. Many of them lack the software and cloud capabilities as well as the innovative cultural elements to effectively compete. One option could be similar to the Android strategy but for TVs with OEMs providing the hardware and Google the OS.

It’s funny that he thinks Apple’s non-existent TV is a year ahead of rivals. And that’s the best case scenario for its rivals!

Anyway, take this with a grain of salt. There’s been a lot of chatter about the Apple TV lately, but it’s mostly just rumour right now. We’d be surprised if it was ready so soon.

Don’t Miss: Everything Steve Jobs Ever Said About The TV Market

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.