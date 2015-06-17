Apple almost struck a deal with Uber that would allow it to deliver iPhones to your doorstep

Apple almost partnered with Uber to become part of its same-day delivery program, but the deal never went through, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report doesn’t say why the partnership never happened, but the Journal writes that Uber “lost out on the opportunity” to make deliveries for Apple and Starbucks.

Instead, Apple decided to work with Postmates for same-day deliveries, which is currently available in 18 states across the country.

Same-day delivery is only available for some Apple products, but shoppers have reported seeing the “courier delivery” option alongside iPhones, iPods, iPads, and Apple TVs, according to TechCrunch.

It’s unclear why the Uber deal fizzled out, but the Journal notes that Gilt Groupe also turned down a partnership with the on-demand car service partly because Uber couldn’t insure Gilt Groupe’s high-priced items during the delivery process.

NOW WATCH: Uber CEO Gave This Raw Speech About Failure In 2011



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.