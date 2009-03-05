Apple Trims Enterprise Sales Force? No

Update: Apple says the report is not true. Details here.



Earlier: Apple (AAPL) trimmed 50 employees in its enterprise sales force, Gawker reports, citing an Apple source.

If true, that’s a tiny cut — but not a surprise. As the recession deepens, corporate IT purchasing is shrinking fast.

Gartner expects PC shipments to drop 12% this year — the worst decline in the industry’s history — including a 32% drop in desktop PC shipments.

