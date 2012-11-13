Tim Cook Is Giving Apple Employees Two-Week Breaks To Work On Special Projects

Photo: AP

Apple’s culture is getting to be a little bit more like Google, and other Silicon Valley companies, says Jessica Lessin at the Wall Street Journal.Speaking on today’s News Hub video show, Lessin reports Apple started a program earlier this year called “Blue Sky” that lets employees take two weeks to work on projects outside their normal responsibilities.



It’s similar to Google’s 20% time, which lets employees spend 20% of their time on side projects that could end up helping Google.

Lessin cautioned it was a “far cry” from what Google does. It’s limited to a small group of employees at Apple.

However, she says it shows Apple’s culture is changing gradually under Tim Cook. It’s becoming a little bit more like a typical tech company. The hope is to keep Apple’s employees at the company longer.

