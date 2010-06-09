How Apple Tricks You





Steve Jobs has already been busted for exaggerating the resolution of a new iPhone screen the Apple CEO unveiled yesterday. It’s only the latest in a series of misleading videos, pictures and claims designed to part you and your money. Writing for the nonprofit think tank Digital Society, former ZDNet technical director George Ou used a series of pictures and renderings to convincingly establish that Jobs’ team faked a pixel-density improvement of three to five times, versus the two times improvement actually delivered by the iPhone’s new retina display (now at 326 pixels per inch vs. 163 pixels per inch before). His post is here, but here’s his last slide:

Photo: Digital Society

The world is a better place for Steve Jobs’ obsessive overachievement; his willingness to push his employees and products beyond limits of what was thought possible has resulted in the world’s best phone, shiniest computer operating system and first popular computer tablet. But sometimes the Apple CEO doesn’t know when to stop. When you push advertising past the limits, the result is fraud, not innovation.

This is hardly the first time Apple has gone out of bounds. Some other recent examples: