YouTube Tests Letting Users Choose Ads

- HuffPo will spend some of its $25 million getting into tech news [BoomTown]
- The Big Kindle sells out [Seattle Business Journal]
- Microsoft sues three over click fraud [WSJ]
- Web ads can sometimes carry viruses [WSJ]
- About.com adds celebrity experts [PaidContent]
- YouTube tests letting users choose their ads [PaidContent]
- Twitter and Facebook are facilitating the Iranian uprising [NBC Nightly News]
- Sun cancels big chip project [Bits]
- Adobe goes after Google Docs [PaidContent]
- Bezos on why the Kindle costs more than $99 [Wired.com]
- Judge makes Apple employees drive 88 miles to go to court [WSJ]
- Amazon opposes Google’s book search settlement [CNET]
- Berlusconi v. Murdoch rivaly heats up [NYT]
- Testing Google Wave (clips) [Blogoscoped]
- Apple treats third-party developers like garbage [Marco.org]
- Facebook officially passes MySpace [All Facebook]
