Apple Trademarked 'iWatch' In Japan!

Apple is either coming out with a Dick Tracy-like computer for your wrist – a smartwatch, perhaps called an “iWatch” – or the company is working very hard to fool everyone into believing it is.



The latest piece of evidence: Oulets everywhere are reporting that Apple applied for a trademark on the term “iWatch” in Japan.

Apple filed the application on June 3, and Japan’s Patent Office published the application on its Website last week.

It makes all the sense in the world for Apple to make a smartwatch.

There’s a chart we’ve cited before that makes this incredible clear.

It’s from Kleiner Perkins partner and former Internet analyst Mary Meeker’s latest presentation on the state of the technology industry.

It shows what, exactly, the average smartphone user is looking for when he or she checks their phone ~150 times per day.

It looks like this:

Take a look at that chart, and do a quick mental experiment.

Tally up all the “checks” you would rather do by looking at a screen on your wrist rather than pulling a screen out of your pocket.

(You – or at least most people – would prefer to look at your wrist in every instance you could, right? That’s why wrist-watches outsell pocket-watches, right?)

My tally is ~95.

When I highlighted every type of check that I could do on a watch that is wirelessly connected to a phone in my pocket, the result made the chart look like this:

