Apple investors should protect against earnings losses as expectations soar, JPMorgan says

Apple shares sit just below record highs after an 86% gain in 2019, and JPMorgan analysts say investors should “reduce risk” heading into the company’s Tuesday earnings report.

The consensus forecast is for the tech giant to beat profit estimates in its fiscal first-quarter report, but the “high bar of expectations” and the stock’s lofty price could lead to profit-taking, analysts said in a Monday note.

A JPMorgan equity strategist recommends buying options spreads to reduce earnings-related risk. The options market currently implies a post-earnings move of about 4%.

Apple’s stock price sits near record highs after posting a 86% gain in 2019, and JPMorgan says investors should start hedging for a potential post-earnings downturn.

The iPhone maker is scheduled to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, and the bank’s analysts anticipate “strong” figures driven by growing sales in the company’s wearables business. Yet Apple’s lofty stock price sets a “high bar of investor expectations” heading into the report, the team led by Samik Chatterjee added.

“Despite expectations for a strong quarter and strong 5G cycle, investor conversations have moved to protecting downside around earnings,” the analysts wrote in a Monday note.

Discussions with Apple shareholders revealed that the company’s stock trades at the high-end of what investors are willing to pay, according to the note. Though worries about slowing iPhone growth have faded, Apple’s current valuation “implies investors are already pricing in material earnings upside,” the analysts wrote.

JPMorgan’s equities derivatives strategist recommends buying options spreads to reduce earnings-related risk. The options market currently implies Apple shares will move about 4% following the earnings report, and any slip-up from the tech giant could fuel profit-taking from those holding through 2019.

The bank reiterated its “overweight” rating for the stock and raised its price target to $US300 per share from $US296. The analysts added they expect to reiterate the rating in the future as Apple’s services business continues to grow.

Apple traded at $US309.57 per share as of 12:05 p.m. ET Monday, up roughly 6% year-to-date.

The company has 27 “buy” ratings, 14 “hold” ratings, and seven “sell” ratings from analysts, with a consensus price target of $US301.04, according to Bloomberg data.



