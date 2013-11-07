Apple Is Shutting Down A Site That Helps People Buy Its Products

Thanks to modern technology, we can track everything.

From flights to the weather to each other, we know where things are and when they’ll get to their intended destinations. And up until a few days ago, we could also track Apple’s newest products.

Now this is no longer the case, The Verge reports.

Popular Apple-Tracker.com, developed this year by a man who just goes by “Mordy”, helped millions of Apple consumers locate new iPhone 5S and iPad Air devices. It was a saving grace for fans who didn’t want to wait in long lines at stores.

But Apple wasn’t happy about the site, and ordered a DMCA takedown, which notes that the site “scrapes and collects data from apple.com in violation of the apple.com Internet Service Terms of Use.”

Mordy has decided to comply with Apple and take down the site.

This was his final goodbye, issued on Apple-Tracker.com:

