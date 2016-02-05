Apple's CEO just gave the company a bunch of hints about the future

Picture: Getty Images

This past week, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased the future for several major products while speaking to employees at a company-wide Town Hall meeting.

According to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, who spoke to “multiple sources in attendance at the event,” Apple’s town hall meeting covered a wide range of announcements from Apple product sales to the company’s new “spaceship” campus to new employee benefits.

These were the most notable announcements from that event, with regard to Apple’s future product pipeline:

– Cook was excited about some “far-off” hardware announcements coming beyond 2016. Apple is reportedly working on an electric car, and potentially a virtual or augmented reality product.

– Cook called the iPhone “the greatest business of the future” with “decades” worth of potential growth. Apple sold 74.8 million iPhones in the holiday quarter — enough to cover the entire populations of London, New York, Shanghai, and Beijing.

– Cook said he expects the iPad to rebound by the end of 2016. iPad sales have been slowing down for the last several years, but Cook reportedly read all his presentation notes off an iPad Pro. Apple is expected to reveal a new iPad in March.

– The Apple TV gives Apple a “bright” future in the living room. Apple is reportedly working on its cable service, and recently the company is said to have been in talks to licence exclusive TV content for its set-top box.

– Apple is ready to put Apple Music on other platforms, having seen some success by putting Apple Music on Android.

– Apple Campus 2, the spaceship-like headquarters Apple’s been building for the past few years, might be ready to house the first employees by the end of January 2017. Apple will be able to hold larger events at that campus once it’s ready.

– Cook gave special mention to India a major region for growth opportunities. He also said China will be a key to Apple’s future success.

Check out 9to5Mac for the full report.

