Apple Touts Facetime In iPhone Ad

Video calling is shaping up as the new frontier and battleground for the tech titans. Apple has a new iPhone ad that features its video calling service Facetime. Skype recently teamed up with Facebook in an effort to become a leading player in this nascent market. Google has also unveiled a new video calling feature for Android devices.

Another new iPhone commercial promotes Airplay and its ability to connect wirelessly to a stereo to listen to music or stream photos or videos to a TV.







