Should Apple Make More iPhone Games? (AAPL)

Leading Apple’s (AAPL) best-selling iPhone games list: Apple.



Apple said today that its Texas Hold’em poker game is the most-purchased iPhone/iPod touch game so far, beating games from the likes of Vivendi, Sega, Freeverse, and Pangea Software.

What does this mean? Apple isn’t disclosing how many copies of its game it sold for $5. (We know it’s more than 500,000, but that’s it.) So we don’t know how much revenue or profit Apple got from its game — not enough to matter, anyway. We also don’t know if Apple actually built the app or if it contracted another company to build it.

But it suggests that iPhone owners appreciate Apple’s gorgeous graphics and attention to detail, and are willing to pay for it. It also suggests that Apple should consider making more iPhone games — and more iPhone apps in general.

It’s probably not a good idea for Apple to try to dominate its apps platform — no need to tick off partners like Sega or Electronic Arts (ERTS). But in-house game publishing has strengthened other game platform companies, like Nintendo (Mario franchise, Wii games) and Microsoft (Halo franchise). And if Apple makes more great games and apps, it might sell more iPhones and iPods.

