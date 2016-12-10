The 10 most popular albums on Apple Music in 2016

Roc Nation Rihanna and Drake in the music video for Rihanna’s dance hall hit, ‘Work.’

It’s been a good year for hip-hop.

Apple has released its year-end lists for the top music, movies, apps, and more, and hip-hop albums swept several of the top spots. The top 10 albums were ranked based on downloads and streams through Apple Music.

Several relative unknowns cracked the top 10, including singer/songwriter/rapper Bryson Tiller and breakout duo Twenty One Pilots. A little-known musical known as “Hamilton” also managed to sneak on the list.

Here is the full list of Apple’s top 10 albums of 2016:

