Apple Forced To Publicly apologise In The UK For Claiming Samsung Copied The iPad

Apple will have to publish an apology to Samsung in various UK media saying Samsung did not copy Apple’s iPad design for the Galaxy Tab tablet, the BBC reports.The judges said Apple has to publish the apology to prevent misconceptions among consumers that Samsung copied Apple’s design.



The decision was actually made a few months ago, but the judges just upheld the ruling following Apple’s appeal. Apple’s apology will appear in publications such as The Financial Times and The Daily Mail. Apple will also have to provide a link to the judge’s decision on its UK website.

The ruling is oddly specific, saying the apology must be printed in 14 point (or larger) Arial font, according to TNW.

