Apple To Upgrade MacBook Pros Tuesday Ahead Of Macworld Conference?

Apple may finally announce a new MacBook Pro lineup tomorrow, perhaps including new, faster Intel chips, as the Macworld conference gets underway in San Francisco.

“An anonymous source who works for Apple just tell me that the new MacBook Pro line will be launched tomorrow,” French gadget blogger Steve Hemmerstoffer tells us by email, linking to this French report.

The MacBook Pro lineup hasn’t had major revisions since last June, according to the excellent MacRumors Buyer’s Guide. With 245 days since their last update, that’s already 20% longer than the average 200 days between updates. So it’s due.

Barring surprise, Apple will not have a keynote at Macworld this year. But it’s possible that the company would make an announcement of this calibre — relatively small — via its Web site and press release.

Recall that Apple’s slick new 27-inch iMacs were announced via the Web last October.

The news could give Macworld attendees something new to talk about, not that they’ll be short of discussion topics.

Attendees will probably spend most of their time obsessing about the iPad, which ships next month, and the next version of Apple’s iPhone software, which we expect the company to preview for developers sometime before the end of April.

This year’s Macworld Expo includes a keynote by New York Times technology columnist David Pogue, a session with film director Kevin Smith, a keynote by former Apple employee and professional self-promoter Guy Kawasaki, and a session featuring Daring Fireball blogger John Gruber.

