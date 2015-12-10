Apple is working on a 'much improved' iPhone remote for the Apple TV

Apple is working on a “much improved” Remote app that lets anyone with an iPhone control an Apple TV, BuzzFeed News reports.

“We’re working on a new Apple TV remote app that will give you the full functionality of the Siri Remote on your iPhone,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of internet services, told BuzzFeed News. “We’re hoping to ship that in the first half of next year.”

The company recently added backwards compatibility with the iPhone Remote. The app, however, is designed for older versions of the Apple TV and has not been updated since April 2015.

The Apple TV received a hardware update that introduced Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, as a core component of the experience alongside gaming and other apps. A newer, faster version of the hardware is currently being tested ready for a launch in early 2016.

NOW WATCH: The biggest security mistakes people make with online banking



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.