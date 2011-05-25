Apple To Support Reps: Do Not Help With Mac Malware

How is Apple responding to the flood of customer calls about installations of the Mac Defender malware?



According to multiple tech support insiders, the company has doubled down on its policy of denying any help to affected customers. Meanwhile, despite evidence that a large number of customers have been affected by this issue, Apple has made no public statement and did not respond to two requests for comment.

