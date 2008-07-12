Apple To Ship 1 Million iPhones This Weekend, Says RBC

Apple’s iPhone 3G is now on sale, and demand is high — even at our tiny local AT&T store, more than 70 people had lined up before sales kicked off at 8 a.m.



So how many iPhones will Apple (AAPL) and AT&T (T) sell this weekend? Unlike last year’s iPhone 1.0 launch, when most analysts aimed embarrassingly high, we haven’t seen many estimates.But RBC analyst Mike Abramsky takes a stab today: He predicts Apple will ship 1+ million iPhones this weekend?

The logic is pretty straightforward: There is “pent up demand,” the phones are $400 cheaper (at least in the U.S.), and instead of a single carrier and single country, Apple is now selling the iPhone via 28 carriers, in 22 countries.

The real question: Can Apple keep up with demand? Abramsky estimates that Apple’s initial iPhone 3G production is around 1.5 million units, “possibly insufficient for global channel fill.” Translation: If you’re not reading this story while waiting in line for a 3G phone, you may not get one this weekend.

