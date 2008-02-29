Apple To Sell iPhone In Ireland Next Month (AAPL)

Next stop for Apple’s iPhone: Ireland, where the phone will go on sale on March 14.



Apple will launch the phone exclusively with O2, the No. 2 carrier in Ireland. O2 is also Apple’s exclusive partner in the U.K., where initial iPhone sales were disappointing.

We expect Apple (AAPL) boss Steve Jobs to talk more about the deal — and perhaps some more European carrier carrier deals — during his “iPhone Roadmap” presentation on March 6.

What’s Apple’s market opportunity in Ireland? Not big: The country had almost 5 million wireless subs late last year, according to the Irish Commission for Communications Regulation. O2 Ireland finished 2007 with about 1.6 million subscribers.

