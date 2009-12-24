New iPhone For 2010 Details Leak

Apple could be preparing to ship 40-45 million iPhones next year, according to a new report from DigiTimes.



OmniVision Technologies is expected to see CMOS image sensor (CIS) orders for Apple’s iPhone devices grow to 40-45 million units in 2010 from 20-21 million estimated this year, according to industry sources. The sources said OmniVision has secured 5-megapixel CIS orders for the next-generation iPhone model, which will hit shelves sometime during the second half of 2010.

…Including orders for iPods, the sources estimated OmniVision’s total shipments to Apple at around 65 million units in 2009.

The DigiTimes has a spotty track record chasing down Apple rumours, so be warned.

However, it’s not unreasonable to think Apple will have a better camera on its next iPhone, especially since the Droid and Nexus One have 5-megapixel cameras.

Selling 40-45 million iPhones, which would almost double this year’s 20-21 million, would be pretty impressive. But if Apple gets the iPhone on Verizon and T-Mobile, it expands its potential customer base in the U.S. Also, there will be current iPhone users like ourselves who have their 2-year contract finished and will want to upgrade to the latest generation, so it’s plausible.

