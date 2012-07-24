Apple To Samsung: You Owe Us $2.5 Billion For Ripping Off Our Patents

Apple is demanding $2.5 billion in damages from Samsung for infringing on its patents, according to Apple’s latest filing in the ongoing patent dispute between the two tech giants.



Most of that (about $2 billion worth) is based on Apple’s demand for a share of Samsung’s profits from products that infringed on Apple’s design patents, according to Foss Patents, a patent news blog.

Apple cites its own research in the filing, which claims that Samsung’s customers are willing to pay as much as $100 more than the base price for a Samsung smartphone or tablet that comes with certain patented Apple features.

According to Foss Patents, Apple even breaks down what some of its features are worth. For example, the company says its patented “tap to zoom and navigate” feature is worth $2.02 per device, while the “scrolling API” feature is worth $3.10.

Head over to Foss Patents for all the details from Apple’s latest filing.

