REPORT: Apple Is Getting Ready To Turn Your IPhone Into The Remote Control Of Your Entire House

Apple is getting ready to launch its much talked about ‘Smart Home’ software in early June, sources familiar with the matter confirm to the Financial Times.

The software turns the iPhone into a one-stop remote control for everything in your house: lights, appliances, and security systems.

Sources say the software will debut on June 2nd against competitors Google and Samsung at the Worldwide Developer Conference in San Francisco.

The Financial Times Reports:

Apple’s coming move follows Google’s $US3.2bn acquisition in January of Nest Labs, makers of internet-connected thermostats and smoke alarms, and Samsung’s recent debut of its Smart Home range of refrigerators, washing machines and TVs that can be controlled from its smartphones and watches. Apple’s integrated system will make it easier to set up and control new “smart home” devices. For example, a home’s lights might automatically come on when the owner enters the house, using their iPhone to wirelessly signal their arrival. Such a system was outlined in an Apple patent filing, published in November last year.

Read the entire report here.

