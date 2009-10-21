Apple To Release New Macs Within Minutes

Update: Apple has unveiled new 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs, new Mac minis, a new MacBook, and a new multi-touch mouse. Details here.

Earlier: Apple’s online store is down, pending new goodies. We expect new Macs — including a new iMac and plastic MacBook — to be added this morning.

Perhaps we’ll also find out what mystery product Apple executives were talking about on yesterday’s earnings call — one that will require an abnormal amount of air shipping expenditure this quarter.

