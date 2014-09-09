REPORT: The Two New IPhone 6 Models Will Go On Sale Sept. 19

Rozetked/YouTube AN iPhone 6 concept (not affiliated with Apple)

Apple is reportedly preparing to release two versions of the iPhone — one with a 4.7-inch screen and another with a 5.5-inch display — on Sept. 19.

The report comes after previous news outlets have suggested that Apple will delay the launch of its larger iPhone due to production issues.

The report comes from French website iGen.fr, which says that both models will be released on the same day. Apple blog MacRumors first spotted the report, and notes that iGen.fr has accurately predicted Apple product launches in the past.

Although both phones will reportedly launch at the same time, the French website notes that the 5.5-inch model might only be available in limited quantities.

Earlier this summer, Reuters reported that Apple was facing difficulties producing the larger display for the iPhone 6. A Taiwanese news outlet called The Commercial Times also reported that Apple was having a hard time figuring out how to fit the 5.5-inch iPhone’s larger battery inside the device.

The Sept. 19 launch date shouldn’t be a surprise though. Apple has a pattern with product launches. It likes to announce a product on a Tuesday. Then, it lets select journalists publish reviews a week later. Devices typically launch the Friday after that. Since Apple is announcing the new iPhones on Sept. 9, you can easily do the maths.

Other than a larger screen, the iPhone 6 is expected to come with a handful of improvements such as a slimmer design that resembles the iPad Air, a chip specifically made for measuring your health statistics, and NFC technology. We’ll find out for sure Tuesday at Apple’s press event.

