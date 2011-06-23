rumours Say Apple Will Release IPhone 5 In September

Apple’s iPhone 5 may have an improved camera and processor, as well as a release window, at least according to the latest rumours surfacing about the next-generation handset.



According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to introduce its iPhone 5 this September with an A5 processor, similar the chip found on the iPad 2, and twice as fast as the A4 processor on the iPhone 4. It also has an 8-megapixel camera.

There is also speculation that Apple pushed the release date back to coincide with the release of iOS 5 this fall.

The report also hints Apple is working on a cheaper version of the iPhone, using the same chip and many features of the iPhone 4, to attract customers in developing countries where people don’t have the large, disposable incomes.

These latest rumours can be taken lightly, however, in light of the fact that iPhone rumours have been discussed for months, with each new “report” often contradicting its predecessor.

Last week, reports said iPhone 5 was in the last stage prior to production, and would include a 5-megapixel camera, rather than the 8-megapixel lens.

Bloomberg also said the iPhone 5 design would resemble the iPhone 4. Earlier last month, DigiTimes claimed the new device would have a curved screen resembling the Samsung Nexus S device.

The iPhone 5 was first expected to debut at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month, before being pushed back to September.

In addition, Bloomberg is reporting Apple has already started working on the iPad 3, which may have a screen resolution one-third higher than the current model, and have a more responsive touch screen.

The plethora of rumours surfacing on what feels like a weekly basis will likely continue until Steve Jobs takes the stage an unveils the actual iPhone 5.

