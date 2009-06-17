Apple To Palm Pre Buyers: Don't Get Used To Using iTunes With That Thing

Apple (AAPL) might never block the sneaky way that Palm’s (PALM) Pre tricks iTunes into thinking it’s an iPod so you can sync your music with a Pre. But it’s already warning people that it could.

Via an Apple support document, last modified Tuesday:

Apple designs the hardware and software to provide seamless integration of the iPhone and iPod with iTunes, the iTunes Store, and tens of thousands of apps on the App Store. Apple is aware that some third-parties claim that their digital media players are able to sync with Apple software. However, Apple does not provide support for, or test for compatibility with, non-Apple digital media players and, because software changes over time, newer versions of Apple’s iTunes software may no longer provide syncing functionality with non-Apple digital media players.

