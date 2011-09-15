Apple Will Stop Sending Security Updates To Older Macs

Photo: Miguel Carrasco

Apple will likely no longer be offering security updates for Macs running on Power PC processors, reports CNet.Mac users previously relied on continual security updates from Apple to keep themselves safe from any new malware threats that emerged online.



With this development, Apple could be sending the signal that it’s time for everyone to get on board with the Intel processor.

Those of us committed to our Power PC Macs can follow a few easy steps to protect ourselves online, as offered by CNet.

run Safari in Private Browsing Mode, so that no user data is saved

disable content plugins like Java, or at least make them require your permission to run

use an extension like ClickToFlash to block all scripts on a site except for the ones that you trust

Is it fair for Apple to skip out on security updates for legacy Macs? Let us know in the comments!

