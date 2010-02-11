Apple To Offer $1 TV Shows In April

Apple will experiment with selling some TV shows for $1 through iTunes starting in April, reports Ken Li at the FT.



Ken doesn’t name which shows will be available, but says “some television networks agreed to the lower prices after months of negotiations.”

Apple has been trying to get networks to lower the prices of their shows for a while. Executives told Bill Shope at Credit Suisse that it was hard to sell a TV show for $1.99 when Redbox offers whole movies for $1.

Television executives are hoping the lower price will lead to a higher volume of sales.

Ken says Apple is still trying to get television executives to agree to a $30 per month bundle of shows.

The discounted shows will only be standard definition, and are supposed to be available at the same time the iPad hits the market.

