Apple To MobileMe Subscribers: We Really Goofed. Here's Another Two Free Months. (AAPL)

Give Apple (AAPL) credit for making up for (rare) bad service: The company just emailed MobileMe email/syncing customers, informing them that they’ll be getting 60 days of free service in addition to the 30 days of free service most already received.



From Apple’s support site:

The transition from .Mac to MobileMe was rockier than we had hoped. While we are making a lot of improvements, the MobileMe service is still not up to our standards. We are extending subscriptions 60-days free of charge to express appreciation for our members’ patience as we continue to improve the service.

Apple launched MobileMe — an ambitious update to its old .Mac service — in July, alongside the new iPhone 3G. Neither has gone flawlessly: MobileMe was a dog and permanently lost some subscribers’ email, while the new iPhone reportedly has a radio transmission bug that’s made phone and Internet communication flaky for some owners. (Including us.)

