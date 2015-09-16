Apple is going to let you delete those apps on your iPhone you never use

One of the most annoying things about the iPhone is that you can’t delete or hide the apps the device comes with, like “Stocks” and “Tips.”

Good news: Apple will eventually let you delete some of its preinstalled iPhone apps, according to an interview its CEO Tim Cook gave to BuzzFeed News.

When asked about the iPhone’s “junk drawer” app problem by BuzzFeed’s John Paczkowski, Cook explained that letting users delete any app they want is a “complex issue.”

If you accidentally deleted the Phone app for example, your iPhone wouldn’t be able to make calls. You may not use Apple’s Weather app, but if you deleted it entirely, it would break things like Siri’s ability to give you the weather forecast.

But there are other Apple apps, like Stocks and Compass, that aren’t an integral part of the iPhone experience.

“It’s not that we want to suck up your real estate, we’re not motivated to do that,” Cook told BuzzFeed. “We want you to be happy. So I recognise that some people want to do this, and it’s something we’re looking at.”

Make sure to head on over to BuzzFeed for the full interview with Cook, which covers a lot more about Apple.

