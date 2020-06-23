Apple will let app makers challenge its App Store rules after a week of developer backlash

Getty Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple announced on Monday that it will let developers appeal if it rejects their app from the App Store. It will also let them challenge the store’s policies more generally.

The changes will arrive later this summer.

Last week, Apple sparked a row with developers by rejecting an update from email subscription service Hey, which it said broke App Store policy on in-app payments.

Apple is also facing an antitrust investigation in the EU over how it treats developers.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple has surprised developers by telling them that, from later this summer, they can challenge its App Store review process and guidelines.

Apple vets apps that want to appear on its App Store. In a press release on June 22, it said developers “will not only be able to appeal decisions about whether an app violates a given guideline of the App Store Review Guidelines, but will also have a mechanism to challenge the guideline itself.”

It also promised it would no longer delay bug fixes for apps violating guidelines, “except for those related to legal issues. Developers will instead be able to address the issue in their next submission.” The changes are planned for later this summer.

The announcement comes a week after Apple provoked an outcry from developers after it refused to accept a bug-fixing update from subscription email service Hey, which it said violated an App Store payment policy.

The policy in question said developers must use Apple’s own payment system for in-app purchases, from which the tech giant takes a 15-30% commission. Hey works via paid subscription, but it deliberately left the option to sign up off its iOS app, which is designed simply as a portal for paying subscribers to access their email account.

David Heinemeier Hansson, CTO of Hey’s developer Basecamp, welcomed the news that Apple will let developers appeal App Store decisions.

Wow! This is pretty significant. Apple will no longer ransom your bug fixes, and there's a new process coming for challenging the guidelines themselves. This is of course still Apple policing Apple, but it's an opening none the less for all developers ✌️ https://t.co/tSydwe5cbO — DHH (@dhh) June 23, 2020

So let's cautiously celebrate this MIGHT just be a first step down that road. Back to a place where you'd be proud to say I'M AN APPLE DEVELOPER. That doesn't erase the thousand open antitrust questions, but could give developers some livable conditions while those are answered. — DHH (@dhh) June 23, 2020

App store rules have riled developers for a long time – music streaming giant Spotify filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with the EU in March 2019. Last week, the European Commission officially opened two antitrust investigations into Apple, one of which will focus on the 30% payment levy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.