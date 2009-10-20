Apple To Launch iPhone In China, October 30

Apple (AAPL) will begin selling iPhones in China at the end of this month, company executives said during today’s Q3 earnings call.



Confirming earlier reports, Apple will launch with China Unicom.

New details:

Apple will have 1,000 points of sale.

Plans will range in price from $18/month to $100/month.

With higher-priced plans, users will get their iPhones “free.”

Obviously, this is a huge opportunity in the world’s biggest market.

