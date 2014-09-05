YES! A Gold IPad Is Coming!

9to5Mac A questionable photo of an alleged gold iPad prototype that came out of China last year.

Apple will launch a gold version of its upcoming new iPad Air, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. We saw the news on both Apple Insider and MacRumors. The blogs cited Kuo’s prediction because he has had an uncanny track record of getting things right ahead of time when it comes to new Apple products.

The mystery is when Apple will launch a gold iPad Air 2. It is probably not going to happen on Sept. 9, the date Apple has scheduled a media event to launch iPhone 6 and a smartwatch. Apple has, however, scheduled another event for October — and that could be “Gold iPad Day,” MacRumors suggests.

Here is what Kuo believes the iPad Air 2 will have:

In light of limited development resources and the fact that iPad Air contributes more to Apple’s sales and earnings than iPad mini, we think that only iPad Air 2 will see a major upgrade in specs this year, including anti-reflective coating for the cover lens, full lamination for the touch panel, a gold-coloured metal casing, an A8 processor, Touch ID/ fingerprint recognition and an 8-megapixel rear camera. iPad mini may be upgraded with fingerprint recognition, if any.

Some people were sceptical that Apple would ever make a gold iPad. But there was huge buzz about the gold iPhone 5S, especially in Asia. Last year, photos began emerging from China of an alleged gold iPad. Those pictures — which we’re re-running here, just to tease you — were probably fakes or concept renderings.

Nonetheless, it sure would look beautiful:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.