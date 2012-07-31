Why Apple Would Make An Investment In Twitter

There are reports Apple has contemplated an investment in Twitter.



While this might seem surprising — the world’s most closed, anti-social tech company buying the most open social network — it makes sense. If for no other reason, Apple wanted some insurance that Twitter would remain independent.

Twitter has long been rumoured to be in Google’s sights for an acquisition. Imagine if Apple went to all the trouble of integrating Twitter into iOS only to wake up one day and find out it was a Google property? Apple is doing all it can to get Google off the iPhone.

Perhaps it considered making an investment as a way to keep Twitter independent and give itself an inside edge on any Twitter acquisition talks.

Produced by Robert Libetti

