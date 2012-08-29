REPORT: Apple Will Introduce An Update To AirPlay That Lets You Stream Music Directly To Your Stereo

Photo: Apple

Apple has plans to introduce an update to AirPlay called “AirPlay Direct” that won’t require you to connect devices to the same Wi-Fi network to beam content between them, according to a report in The Telegraph.AirPlay Direct will be announced on September 12, the same day Apple unveils its new iPhone.



Currently, AirPlay lets you beam content from your iPhone or iPad to your Apple TV over your home’s Wi-Fi network. AirPlay Direct will supposedly let you directly connect your iPhone or iPad to a stereo without going through your router.

The move is said to be because Apple will add a smaller dock connector to the iPhone 5 and forthcoming iOS devices, meaning they won’t be able to dock with current stereos that have the same 30-pin iPhone dock connector that Apple has been using since the first iPod.

