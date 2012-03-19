Apple To Hold Conference Call On What It Will Do With Its Massive Pile Of Cash

Photo: AP

One of the biggest questions Apple shareholders have is: What is the company going to do with its honking cash pile. As of the last quarterly report, the company had $97 billion.It looks like they’re about to get their answers.



This announcement was just posted on Apple’s investor page:

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, and Peter Oppenheimer, Apple’s CFO, will host a Conference Call on Monday, March 19, 2012 at 6:00 a.m. PT to announce the outcome of the Company’s discussions concerning its cash balance. Apple will not be providing an update on the current quarter nor will any topics be discussed other than cash.

Obviously, there’s a big contingent of investors that would like to see some kind of dividend, given the appearance that the company has far more money than it knows what to do with.

For more on the pros and cons of an Apple dividend, see here.

UPDATE: While we’re waiting on the announcement, take our poll here.

